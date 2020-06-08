To support US protesters, Iranian lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media reported lawmakers in parliament chanted “Death to America” during a session the previous day, allegedly in a show of support for protesters in the US over the killing of George Floyd.

The report on Monday said the chants followed a request by lawmaker Ahmad Naderi for a moment of silence over deaths of protesters.

Iran has made a point of criticizing Washington daily in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in America and protests over police killings of African Americans.

State television in Iran, which in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.

New video of #Iran MP Ahmad Naderi leading parliament with chants of ‘Death to America’ “in solidarity” with protesters in U.S. Naderi yesterday said talks with the U.S. would bring “eternal shame.” Vice-Speaker Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi is presiding. pic.twitter.com/RIQ0RtiYTd — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 8, 2020

Last week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the killing of Floyd by a police officer showed the “true face” of the United States and its oppression of the peoples of the world, including its own. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the killing “brutal” and expressed support for protesters in the US.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.