Two arrested after drone drops dozens of bags of free marijuana over Tel Aviv

A drone dropped over 100 small packets of marijuana over Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on Thursday afternoon, many of which were snatched by pedestrians.

The two men suspected of operating the drone were arrested at the scene shortly afterwards by police for alleged drug trafficking.

The drone operators were promoting their marijuana delivery service “The Green Drones,” which potential buyers can connect to through the Telegram app.

The small clear plastic packets dropped from the drone were filled with free samples of marijuana and business cards promoting the delivery services, with contact information and the phrase “Free love.”

Dozens of packets that landed in a children’s playground were promptly confiscated to prevent endangering minors, according to a statement released by the police.

Police linked the two suspects to the dozens of bags found strewn throughout the area. An investigation was launched shortly after the arrest.

“The distribution of a suspected narcotic substance is considered as trafficking a dangerous drug in all respects and the arrested suspects will be investigated accordingly,” a police spokesperson said.

Many of the packets fell on the road on Ibn Gabirol Street, after the drone’s operators apparently misjudged the wind. This did not deter people from going into oncoming traffic to grab the free samples.

הזייה בכיכר רבין: רחפן הטיל מהשמיים עשרות שקיות של מריחואנה. מי שעומד מאחורי המיזם זאת קבוצה שמכנה את עצמה "הרחפן הירוק". בגלל שלא חישבו נכון את הרוח, רוב החומר התפזר על הכביש באבן גבירול. עוברי אורח נהנו מהשלל@ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/xeziJsH950 — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) September 3, 2020

Marijuana possession is currently partially decriminalized in Israel in the case of small amounts, but distribution remains a criminal offense.