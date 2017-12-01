Two further suspects said nabbed in Jewish terror probe

Police arrested two further suspects in a Jewish terror probe on Saturday evening, a right-wing legal aid organization said.

A spokesman for the Honenu legal aid group that is representing one of the teens said that police issued an order preventing the minors from meeting with an attorney. One of the teens was said to have been arrested in Jerusalem.

Police would not confirm that the suspects were being held.

At least one of the teens is a student at the same northern West Bank yeshiva high school attended by the other three suspects arrested Sunday for their involvement in the major security probe whose details have been gagged.

Thanks to a Thursday Lod District Court ruling, those three suspects were slated to see their attorneys for the first time later Saturday evening, though it remained a possibility that the Shin Bet security service, which is running the investigation in cooperation with the police’s nationalistic crime unit, could issue another request to extend the order barring council visits.

Itamar Ben Gvir, who is representing one of the suspects, said Saturday that he believed the arrest of further subjects could be used as a pretext for preventing the original three suspects from meeting with their lawyers.

Israeli law allows authorities to delay an attorney visit for a terrorism suspect by up to 21 days — subject to court appeal.

Meanwhile, leading national Zionist rabbi and former politician Haim Druckman released a video on Saturday in which he appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the release of the suspects, saying that they are not terrorists and “should not be investigated in the cellars of the Shin Bet.”

On Sunday morning, a squad of Shin Bet agents and officers in the Yasam police SWAT unit raided a yeshiva in the northern West Bank and grabbed one student.

Shortly thereafter, a second student was arrested on his way to the religious institution. Hours later, a third teen was arrested in the central city of Modiin.

During one of the arrests, the Kan public broadcaster reported that agents in the Shin Bet security service uncovered an Israeli flag with a swastika drawn on it along with the phrase, “Death to Zionists.”

An official at the northern West Bank religious high school said that roughly 30 students were questioned by the Shin Bet in the weeks leading to the arrests.

Earlier this week, Ben Gvir slammed the conduct of Israeli authorities and claimed Shin Bet agents were likely torturing his client in detention in order to extract a false confession.

The attorney cited a report last week on the “Uvda” TV program that documented the security service’s alleged brutal tactics in its efforts to obtain admissions of guilt from Israeli suspects in a deadly July 2014 terror attack in the central West Bank Palestinian village of Duma, in which three members of the Dawabsha family were burned to death.

On Saturday evening, police closed the streets around Netanyahu’s residence as settler groups prepared to demonstrate against the detention of the suspects and the authorities’ refusal to allow them to immediately meet with legal representation.