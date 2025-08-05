UK Royal Opera cancels 2026 production of ‘Tosca’ in Israel after staff protest

The British Royal Ballet and Opera has canceled its 2026 production of “Tosca” at the Israeli Opera in response to a staff protest accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza.

“We have made the decision that our new production of Tosca will not be going to Israel,” Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO), said in an announcement to his staff last week.

He also said, according to The Guardian, “I am appalled by the crisis in Gaza and recognize the deep emotional impact this has had across our community and wider society. On this issue, we acknowledge and respect the full range of views held by our staff, artists and audiences.”

Beard’s announcement was the latest in a string of British cultural figures publicly denouncing Israel, and came weeks after a performer unfurled a Palestinian flag onstage at the Royal Opera House. Israeli cultural figures have also faced hostility elsewhere in Europe as criticism of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, and the humanitarian crisis there, has mounted.

The cancellation followed an open letter signed by more than 180 of the institution’s performers and staff accusing Israel of “genocide” — a charge Israel staunchly rejects. The letter criticized the RBO’s decision to co-produce “Turandot,” by Giacomo Puccini, at the Israeli opera this year. Puccini also composed “Tosca.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“This decision cannot be viewed as neutral,” the letter said, according to a copy posted by Artists for Palestine UK. “It is a deliberate alignment, materially and symbolically, with a government currently engaged in crimes against humanity.”

The letter also condemned the Israeli opera’s policy of offering free tickets to Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

“The Royal Ballet and Opera is clearly making a strong political statement by allowing its production and intellectual property to be presented in a space that openly rewards and legitimizes the very forces responsible for the daily killings of civilians in Gaza,” the letter said.

Advertisement

As of early July, a page on the Israeli opera’s website offered active Israeli soldiers free tickets, given available seats, and said they “defend our security day by day and hour by hour. In recognition of their activity, we are glad to offer them a rich cultural experience.” But on Tuesday, the webpage was not active.

The Israeli opera still lists “Tosca” on its 2026 calendar, but the page does not appear to reference the RBO.

In recent months, British cultural events have repeatedly become platforms to criticize Israel. At the Glastonbury music festival in June, punk duo Bob Vylan led a chant of “death, death to the IDF.” Kneecap, a Northern Irish band that projected the words “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” on a screen at the Coachella music festival in California, also performed.

And in July, a performer held up a Palestinian flag onstage at the end of a performance at the RBO in London’s Covent Garden.

Israeli cultural figures have faced consequences elsewhere in Europe.

On Tuesday, Fortuna Düsseldorf, a German soccer club, announced that Israeli player Shon Weissman would not be joining the club, Hebrew media reported, after the move sparked protest from fans. Last month, three Israeli classical musicians were allegedly refused service in a Vienna restaurant.

AFP contributed to this report.