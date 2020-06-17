Woman grilled by police for tweeting photo of heart and dagger tattoo at Gantz

Police on Wednesday reportedly questioned a Yesh Atid activist on suspicion of threatening Defense Minister Benny Gantz and another Blue and White minister in tweets that included a photo of her tattoo, a heart of thorns with a sword in it.

The woman, a 51-year-old from central Israel, tweeted the photo at Gantz and Science Minister Izhar Shay, the Haaretz daily reported.

She told the newspaper she got the tattoo after Gantz agreed to enter a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a move that led Yesh Atid to split from Blue and White. The parties, which ran together in all three elections over the past year, had vowed not to join a government headed by Netanyahu due to his indictment on graft charges.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Your underhanded betrayal, which is without principles, values or morals, won’t be forgiven or forgotten. Don’t rest too much in your embroidered chairs,” she wrote in a tweet to Shay.

In a tweet to Gantz, which also included a photo of the tattoo, she wrote, “This is what you did to all of us. A disgrace.”

אני לא מאוהדי המשטרה אך כשפעילה פוליטית כותבת

"נבוא אתכם חשבון", מבלי לציין שזה בקלפי ומפרסמת תמונה של קעקוע עם חרב נעוצה בלב ומתייגת פוליטיקאי, לא מפתיע שהיא מוזמנת לחקירה.

מי שיש לו קצת שכל בגולגולת, לא מפרסם דברים כאלה.

שלא תטעו, הציוץ הנ"ל מתיחס **רק** לפעילה שהוזמנה לחקירה. pic.twitter.com/2MFF0PBLe8 — Nurit Rosenbaum ???? נורית רוזנבאום (@nur_ro1) June 17, 2020

The woman, who was not identified in the report, said police told her Gantz and Shay had filed the complaint. Gantz’s office denied he did so while Shay said he was unaware of the matter.

“They treated me like a criminal, took fingerprints, photographed me. I got the tattoo after what [Blue and White] did to me. After their betrayal I sat at home and cried for two weeks because I felt cheated and the tattoo symbolizes what I felt,” she said.

She added: “Benny Gantz has nothing else to deal with besides me? I gave a year of my life for them. I followed them and they stuck a knife in my heart. So I’m the one threatening?”

A police statement said after a complaint was filed, an investigation into the woman was opened “in order to reach the truth.”

Police said they wouldn’t comment further on an ongoing investigation.