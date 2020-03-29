Woman who died of virus moved to nursing home due to abuse from carer

The 14th casualty of the coronavirus in Israel was a 94-year-old woman who caught the disease at a nursing facility she had moved into earlier this year after allegedly being abused by a caregiver in her own home.

Perel Wiesel of Rehovot, a member of the Kretshnif Hasidic dynasty, moved to the ultra-Orthodox Vizhnitz nursing home in Bnei Brak two months ago, as police investigated her Nepalese caregiver for abuse, a relative told the Ynet news site.

In February, charges were filed against the carer for serious abuse that prosecutors said was carried out over a period of months at Wiesel’s home in Rehovot, according to Hebrew media reports at the time.

Wiesel was born in Sighet, Romania, the hometown of Elie Wiesel, the famous Holocaust survivor, writer and rights activist. It is not clear if there was any family connection between the two.

Also a Holocaust survivor, Perel Wiesel later moved to Israel.

She is survived by five children and over 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the Ynet report said.

In announcing her death Sunday, the director at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak said Weisel suffered from a number of preexisting conditions before she contracted the virus.

Of the 15 people to die in Israel from the coronavirus, 13 were over the age of 70. An 82-year-old Israeli man in Italy also died of the disease.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 3,865 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel. According to the Health Ministry, 66 people are in serious condition, including 54 who were breathing with the help of ventilators. Another 82 people were in moderate condition, while the rest had minor symptoms.