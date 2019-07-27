Writer who said Israelis are lax about sex crimes accused of sexual assault

A columnist who penned an article accusing Israelis of having a lax attitude toward crimes of a sexual nature was accused on Saturday of himself sexually assaulting a fellow journalist.

Haaretz journalist Hadar Kane publicized Saturday a series of text messaged from 2016 in which she confronted Dror Feuer over his unwanted advances on her, and in which he apologized.

The text messages resurfaced after Feuer on Friday published a column in the Globes financial daily saying allegations of Israeli teens carrying out a gang rape against a tourist in Cyrprus should not have come as a shock, as sexual misconduct is rampant in Israel.

“When the journalist who harassed you writes a column about the rotten culture that led to the rape in Cyprus #MeToo,” Kane wrote in a Facebook post responding to the column.

Kane attached the 2016 text message conversation to the post, in which she told him how inappropriate his actions had been.

“Dror, it’s not cool to try to kiss a woman who told you several times that she was not interested. It’s really not cool to make sexual suggestions after she has made it clear several times that she likes women. And it’s really really not cool to touch her [private areas] against her will,” she had written.

The screen capture shows Feuer having apologized, calling his actions “unforgivable,” a one-time incident, and something that wouldn’t happen again.

He expressed remorse for the 2016 incident once again on Saturday following Kane’s post, tweeting that he had been “horrified” by his behavior then.

“The event shook me, I had never behaved like this to a woman. It contradicted the perception I hold of myself and what is important to me, and made me rethink my personal role as a man in creating an insecure space for a woman,” he wrote.

In his Friday column, Feuer wrote that Israelis’ shocked reactions to an alleged gang rape in the resort town of Ayia Napa this week were out of place, given that brutal misconduct of this type by Israelis is not something new.

“What is most disturbing to me in this story is the [public’s] shock. What shock do you have? Of course I will clarify that I am not claiming to support… heaven forbid, indifference to affairs of this kind, but that is precisely the case – these are multiple affairs,” Feuer wrote.

Other journalists have also come under fire for their coverage of the case, in which 12 Israeli teens were arrested for allegedly taking part in the rape of a British tourist 19. Five of the suspects were released last week, and at least three are expected to be charged, according to reports.

On July 21, Channel 12 military correspondent Roni Daniel was slammed after he took part in a Radio 103 panel discussion and referred dismissively to the victim’s allegations.

Daniel was responding to Channel 13 journalist Doron Herman, who noted that reports indicated police thought the woman had had consensual sex with three of the suspects, but “on the last night she woke up in one of the rooms with twelve Israelis, not the two or three she knew.”

At that point Daniel interjected and said: “Oh, she was used to two or three, and all of a sudden twelve, that’s the breaking point?”

The remark enraged many listeners, and more than 700 complaints against Daniel were sent to the Second Authority for Television and Radio after the show.

Daniel later issued an apology on Twitter.

“A few clarifications: I have never thought of taking a dismissive approach to such a severe incident,” he wrote. “In my eyes rape — be it one person, two or twelve — in all cases is a very grave incident.

“It is the right of any woman to decide with whom to have sexual relations, but the condition is that they are consensual actions with decisions made in sound mind. If I was understood otherwise I have nothing to do but to express regret and apologize.”

Journalistic outfits have also been criticized for running reports shaming the alleged victim, including Army Radio quoting an Israeli vacationer as claiming that the British tourists “are sleeping around with everyone, so it could be her fault,” and a report on Channel 12 news that claimed falsely that the woman was a stripper who in the past filed rape allegations to receive cash settlements.