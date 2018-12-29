Zvi Levy, Israel Prize-winning ‘father of lone soldiers,’ dies aged 70

Zvika (Zvi) Levy, an Israel Prize-winning social activist known as “the father of lone soldiers” in Israel, passed away on Saturday at age 70 after years of suffering from a muscular disease.

His funeral will be held on Monday afternoon at the cemetery in Kibbutz Yifat in Jezreel Valley where he grew up.

Levy is a lifetime achievement recipient of the Israel Prize, awarded to him last year.

In 1997, Levy founded the Lone Soldiers organization, which supports some 3,500 young people annually who leave their families, usually abroad, to volunteer for Israeli army service. The organization also serves more than 1,500 Israeli soldiers who come from disadvantaged backgrounds or are estranged from their parents.

After a long career in the paratroopers unit, he has looked after lone soldiers from more than 40 countries, with most coming from the former Soviet Union, the US, Europe, Ethiopia and South America.

In the ceremony for the Israel Prize, Levy accepted his award from a wheelchair, to a standing ovation.

“It began 25 years ago or more,” Levy explained in a video made for the event. “Raful [Rafael Eitan, the late chief of staff, who developed a program for disadvantaged youth to do army service] said, ‘Listen Zvika, there are kids who don’t enlist, who sit around in Migdal HaEmek [a northern town with a high immigrant population], you won’t get them to come. I’ll help you to enlist them.”

Levy went on, “I would get up at four in the morning to work in the fields and at 3 p.m., I would wander around the development towns [often poor towns established in the 1950s to house new immigrants] and slowly recruit these youngsters.”

The Israel Prize ceremony was attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Education Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett was quoted at the time as touting Levy as “one of the finest sons our country has produced – a Zionist role model, but above all a father to thousands of isolated soldiers who found in him an address [to turn to], while he was father, mother, listener, friend, and brother for them.”