2 held in shooting of man at Tel Aviv hotel; man charged in Lod woman’s murder

Two people were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a man who was found shot dead at a hotel on the beachfront in Tel Aviv.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire and found the deceased man.

The incident took place at the Brown Beach House Boutique Hotel, Hebrew media reported.

It was unclear if the hotel was open for guests — the majority in the coastal city have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man’s death appeared to be the second fatal shooting in Israel within a 24 hour period.

Marwat Dasuki, 48, was also shot dead in the central city of Lod on Friday. She was reportedly known to welfare services and police.

A man was charged Saturday for her murder. Police said the suspect was due to appear at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court on Saturday evening.

There was a gag order on his identification.