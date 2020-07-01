2 Ohio Little Caesars employees fired for making pepperoni-swastika pizza

JTA — A Little Caesars restaurant in Brook Park, Ohio, fired two employees who made a swastika out of pepperoni slices on a couple’s pizza.

Misty and Jason Laska tweeted a picture of their pizza after picking it up on Sunday.

“It’s not funny. It’s not funny. Especially with everything going on in the world right now,” Jason Laska told Cleveland 19 News.

Jason Laska later told the Cleveland.com news site that he had been told the employees made the pizza as a prank and had not intended to give it to customers.

“We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated,” Little Caesars said in a statement. “We’re deeply disappointed that this happened, as this conduct is completely against our values.”