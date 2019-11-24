2-year-old in Haifa pronounced dead after choking at preschool

A two-year-old died Sunday in the northern city of Haifa after being critically hurt at a preschool.

He was reportedly strangled by a curtain string at the school and brought to the city’s Rambam Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police detained five employees for questioning after the incident and parents were called to pick up their children.

According to the Ynet news site, the school had installed new blinds Saturday that had a string that went down to the floor. The toddler was apparently playing with the string when it wrapped around his neck.