2nd woman files complaint against rabbi accused of indecent assault — report

A second woman has filed a police complaint against a well-known rabbi who has been accused of indecent assault, Channel 12 reported on Friday.

The exact nature of the complaint was not revealed in the report.

A first woman filed a complaint against the rabbi for groping her, the network reported on Thursday, saying she knew of at least two other women who had been attacked in the same way.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Neither the women nor the rabbi was identified in the report, but the channel said the rabbi was “very well known.”

The first woman, a physician, had met with the rabbi recently to ask for advice and receive his blessing. According to her complaint filed at the Ashkelon police station, during the meeting he asked her to lift her shirt and bra so he could examine her.

She didn’t understand why he needed to examine her, she said.

He then touched her breast and stomach, she said.

She said he then told her he understood why her husband loved her, and said her breasts were “perfect.”

She told officers she felt nausea and “unbearable humiliation” from the incident, according to the report.