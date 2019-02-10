Two killed, 41 injured as bus overturns on highway near Jerusalem

Two people were killed Sunday morning when a bus overturned on a highway near Jerusalem after hitting a private car, with 41 people suffering injuries in the crash including two said to be in serious condition, and five people moderately wounded.

A Magen David Adom paramedic said the injured were taken to four hospitals, with the majority suffering light wounds.

The crash occurred on Route 443, near the West Bank settlement of Beit Horon on the way from Modiin to Jerusalem.

Hebrew-language media reports said the cause of the crash hadn’t yet been determined, but that it was thought that the bus swerved and hit the car due to the wet and slippery road. It then hit the safety railing and landed on its side.

A crane was brought to the scene to lift the bus and turn it upright to extract those trapped underneath.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that he had been briefed on the incident and that everyone was praying for the recovery of those injured.

Medic Uriel Goldberg said he was nearby and heard the sound of the crash.

“I was dealing with a minor accident on Route 443, when suddenly I heard a very loud noise from the opposite lane and saw the bus overturned. With the help of civilians and soldiers who were on the scene, we began to rescue the dozens of passengers who were on the bus, along with other medical teams who quickly arrived at the site.”

התהפכות האוטובוס בכביש 443: כל הפצועים פונו לבתי חולים, מלבד שני הלכודים @VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/VI30Bhxwib — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 10, 2019

Route 443 was closed in both directions.