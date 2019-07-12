4 injured as sheet of glass falls from nearby building onto Tel Aviv diners
4 injured as sheet of glass falls from nearby building onto Tel Aviv diners

4-year-old in moderate condition after glass crashes onto Seatara eatery; police open investigation

By TOI staff Today, 9:21 pm 0 Edit
The scene after a window fell on diners at the Seatara restaurant in Tel Aviv, July 12 2019 (Screen grab via Channel 13)
Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were injured Friday evening when a sheet of glass from a nearby building fell on diners at a north Tel Aviv restaurant.

The boy was moderately injured and three adults were lightly wounded at the scene. Paramedics treated the injured and transferred them to the hospital for further medical care.

The incident happened at the Seatara restaurant in the Sea and Sun compound on Herzl Rosenblum Street.

Police said they have opened an investigation.

