4 injured as sheet of glass falls from nearby building onto Tel Aviv diners

Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were injured Friday evening when a sheet of glass from a nearby building fell on diners at a north Tel Aviv restaurant.

The boy was moderately injured and three adults were lightly wounded at the scene. Paramedics treated the injured and transferred them to the hospital for further medical care.

The incident happened at the Seatara restaurant in the Sea and Sun compound on Herzl Rosenblum Street.

Police said they have opened an investigation.