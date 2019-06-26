4-year-old in serious condition after choking on grape at Netanya kindergarten

A 4-year-old girl was in a serious condition Wednesday after choking on a grape at a kindergarten in the coastal city of Netanya.

According to Hebrew-language media, paramedics removed the grape from the girl’s throat and took her to the hospital, where she was sedated.

According to data from the Beterem organization for children’s safety, six children have died as a result of choking since the beginning of the year. Since 2008, 110 children have choked to death, Channel 12 news reported.

Beterem recommends that grapes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and sausages be sliced vertically for children until the age of five, as they constitute a choking hazard.