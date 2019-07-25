6-year-old stabbed, injured in Rehovot park
Boy taken to hospital; police arrest suspect, who according to some reports was inebriated during attack

By TOI staff Today, 5:16 pm 0
An aerial view of the city of Rehovot, on June 30, 2017 (Gidi Avinary/Flash90)
A six-year-old boy was stabbed in the central city of Rehovot Thursday afternoon, and was taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

The incident occurred in a public park in the city, with the circumstances unclear.

He was hurt in the hand and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police arrested a 34-year-old suspect, who according to some reports was inebriated when he carried out the attack.

The boy was taken to Kaplan Medical Center in the city, and was undergoing surgery on his hand.

