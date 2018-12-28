A classical composer brings his music home to Israel

It doesn’t seem plausible that an Israel-born world-class composer wouldn’t be known to Israeli audiences, but until this year, Nimrod Borenstein, a 49-year-old British-French-and-Israeli composer whose pieces are widely performed worldwide, hadn’t had his music performed in his homeland.

“It was starting to be weird not to be here,” said Borenstein, currently in Israel for a performance of his work, the second time in two months “It felt nice to be anonymous, but then it also felt a little bit strange.”

Borenstein works solely as a composer, traveling widely with his music, and with known musicians such as Vladimir Ashkenazy and the Philharmonia Orchestra championing his music. He wrote the score for a juggling ballet that is regularly performed at London’s Covent Garden and is currently working on an opera commission.

Borenstein’s latest album, “Ashkenazy/Borenstein Chandos,” got a five star review from the BBC Music Magazine and a maximum star rating from the Classica music label.