Abbas says security coordination with Israel being re-examined

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday discussed the challenges facing the Palestinian people, stressing that the security coordination with Israel was in jeopardy and adding that he did not intend to negotiate on US President Donald Trump’s expected peace plan due to America’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“We are dealing with three issues that we can not accept: the situation with the US, the situation with Israel and the situation with Hamas,” Abbas told reporters during a visit to the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

“The doors are closed to the US,” he continued. “As long as it does not retract its decisions against the Palestinian people, no Palestinian should meet with the American leadership, no matter what their role is.”

Abbas went on to state that Palestinian Authority was re-examining its security coordination and agreements with the Jewish state. “The future is dangerous,” he said. “I have no more strength to fight, but I will not end my life as a traitor, I can say ‘no,’ and the Palestinian people beside me also say ‘no’.”

Abbas is set to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to discuss reconciliation efforts between Hamas and Fatah.

Fatah officials have accused Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip of having prevented Fatah members Monday from lighting a torch in Gaza City to commemorate the 54th anniversary of their party’s founding.

Hamas and Fatah have been at loggerheads since 2007 when the former ousted the Fatah-dominated PA from Gaza.

While the rival parties have signed a number of agreements to advance reconciliation, they have failed to implement them. Most recently, Fatah and Hamas signed an Egyptian-sponsored reconciliation agreement in October 2017, but did not succeed in executing it on the ground.