AIPAC names ‘female football fan’ entrepreneur next president of lobby

WASHINGTON (JTA) — AIPAC’s next president will be a woman who started a sports media business after she served as an intern for the lobby.

As is the tradition, the current president of the American Israel Public Affairs, Mort Fridman, announced the board’s selection for president as of next year. He named Betsy Berns Korn, 51, noting that she worked at AIPAC in 1989 as an intern. She was most recently a vice president of the lobby.

The company Berns formed in 1996, the year she married Douglas Korn, BVision Sportsmedia, publishes books and other media.

In 1999 she authored “The Female Fan Guide to Pro Football,” a book, according to its Amazon blurb uses “simple and easy to understand language” so that “Husbands AND wives, boyfriends AND girlfriends can now enjoy their Sunday afternoons together.”