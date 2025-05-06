Almost half of Gaza Palestinians willing to ask Israel to help them leave — poll

Almost half of Gazans may be willing to apply to Israel to help them leave to other countries, according to a survey released Tuesday that also showed that support for anti-Hamas protests is much higher in the Gaza Strip than in the West Bank.

The poll also showed that for the first time since the Gaza war was sparked by the Hamas onslaught of October 7, 2023, more Gazans thought Israel rather than Hamas would emerge victorious, though a plurality thought the war would end in a stalemate. Gazans were also more likely to support concessions from Hamas, but a majority still thought these would not make Israel withdraw from the Strip.

The survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR), which is based in Ramallah and funded by Western donors, was based on polling of people across the Gaza Strip and West Bank on May 1-4, some six weeks after Israel resumed hostilities in Gaza.

The survey found that 49 percent of respondents would be willing to apply to Israel to help them emigrate via Israeli ports and airports, versus 50% who said they would not be willing to do so.

Israeli ministers have made little secret of their wish to see a large part of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents moved out of the enclave, in line with the plan announced by US President Donald Trump in February to take control of the Strip and rebuild it as a coastal resort. Asked about Trump’s plan, 56% of Gazans said they would be unwilling to emigrate after the war, and 43% said they would.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble in the war sparked on October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed southern Israel to kill some 1,200 people and take 251 hostages. However, many Gazans believe leaving would mean surrendering their home, and Israel has made little headway persuading other countries to accept them.

Asked if Hamas’s decision to launch the onslaught had been a correct one, 37% of Gazans said yes, 58% said no, and 5% said they didn’t know. In the West Bank, 59% of respondents said yes, 29% said no, and 13% said they didn’t know. In total, 50% of respondents said yes, 40% said no and 10% said they didn’t know. Palestinian support for the onslaught was at its lowest in both territories since the start of the war.

The overwhelming majority of respondents, 87%, denied that Hamas had committed “the atrocities seen in the videos shown by international media,” such as murdering women and children in their homes, PCPSR said, adding that just 9% believed Hamas had committed atrocities. The firm did not provide a breakdown between Gaza and the West Bank for the question.

Advertisement

A majority of Palestinians, 56%, said they expected that Israel and Hamas would reach a ceasefire-hostage release deal in the coming days, as opposed to 41% who did not expect an agreement soon. The majority that expects a deal soon included 65% of West Bank respondents and 42% of Gazan respondents, PCPSR said. The firm did not say if the latter constituted a plurality of respondents in Gaza.

Israel announced on Monday that it would expand operations in Gaza and begin seizing territory there until Hamas is defeated and the remaining 59 hostages are released.

However, 69% of Gazan respondents and 88% of West Bank respondents said they believe the Gaza war will not end if Hamas disarms. Sixty percent of Gazan and 82% of West Bank respondents also disagreed that the war would end if Hamas releases the hostages.

PCPSR speculated that those results were the reason “why the overwhelming majority is opposed to a Hamas disarmament or the departure of its military leadership from the Gaza Strip.” According to the polling firm, 85% of respondents in the West Bank, and 64% in Gaza, were opposed to the disarmament of Hamas; overall, just 18% of Palestinians supported it, including 33% of respondents in Gaza and 9% in the West Bank.

Seventy-four percent of West Bank respondents also said they were opposed to the expulsion of Hamas leaders as a condition to ending the Gaza war, while 20% said they supported the move. In Gaza, the results were close, with 51% saying they support expulsion as a condition for a ceasefire, and 47% saying they oppose it.

Just 23% of Gazans think Hamas will win the war with Israel — the lowest figure since the start of the war. It was also the first time the figure was lower than the number of Gazans who thought Israel would emerge victorious, which stood at 29%. Forty percent of Gazans thought neither Israel nor Hamas would win.

Advertisement

The PCPSR survey also found that 48% of Palestinians in Gaza supported the series of anti-Hamas demonstrations that began in various places around the enclave in March. The figure was just 14% in the West Bank, whose Palestinian Authority is dominated by Hamas’s secularist rival Fatah.

At the same time, 54% of Gazans also thought the protests, which Hamas said were set up by Israeli intelligence services, were steered by outside hands. Just 20% said they expressed the real opinion of the population.

New mass anti-Hamas, pro-peace demonstrations in northern Gaza! In the first clip, the protesters chant, “Yes to love, no to terrorism, yes to peace.” In the second, they chant, “Out out out, Hamas get out.” In the third, they say, “Deliver the message, Hamas is all garbage.”… pic.twitter.com/3545DS7AhW — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) April 16, 2025

The protests in Gaza were a rare public show of opposition to Hamas, which has ruled the Strip since 2007. The terror group has reportedly executed at least one man for taking part in the protests.

Israel has previously published what it said were documents seized in Gaza that showed Hamas had inflated its support rates in surveys undertaken by PCPSR. Prominent Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki, who runs PCPSR, told The Times of Israel at the time that it was “highly unlikely” that the terror group had duped the think tank.

The Strip has also grown increasingly short on food after Israel cut off the flow of aid to Gaza on March 2. The aid halt began hours after the Gaza ceasefire-hostage release deal’s first phase expired amid Israel’s refusal to negotiate the second, which would have required a full IDF withdrawal from the Strip. Israel accuses Hamas of hoarding the aid.

According to PCPSR, 53% of Gazans said they had enough food for a day or two, while 48% said they did not even have that much. Seven months ago, by contrast, 69% said they had enough food for a day or two, the polling firm said.

Advertisement

Israel, which renewed hostilities in Gaza on March 18, on Monday announced it would expand operations in Gaza and begin seizing areas of the Strip until Hamas is defeated and the remaining 59 captives are released. An Israeli official said the expansion would also see Israel renew the flow of aid to the Strip under a new mechanism.

Gaza’s Hamas-led health ministry says more than 52,000 Gazans have been killed since the terror group invaded Israel. The figure, which cannot be independently verified, does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed some 20,000 fighters in Gaza as of January and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel during the Hamas onslaught.

According to PCPSR, 52% of Gazans said they had lost one or more family members during the current war.

The think tank said the survey’s sample was 1,270 with a margin of error of 3.5%.

Reuters contributed to this report.