Amid spate of arson attacks on Jewish sites, Starmer warns of ‘malign state actors’

After visiting targeted synagogue, British prime minister says he’s ‘increasingly concerned’ about countries using proxies to stage local attacks

By Reuters and ToI Staff 23 April 2026, 10:18 pm 2
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament in London, April 22, 2026. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament in London, April 22, 2026. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday he was “increasingly concerned” about a growing use of proxies by foreign states to carry out attacks in Britain, pledging to bring forward new legislation following recent attacks.

London has seen a string of attacks — mostly arson — on Jewish-linked sites in recent weeks. Some of these are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers, although police say they are not currently being treated as terrorist incidents.

British authorities have increasingly pointed to hostile state activity as part of the backdrop to recent incidents, warning that foreign governments may seek to operate through criminal networks or proxies to maintain deniability.

“I’m increasingly concerned that a number of countries are using proxies for attacks in this country,” he said, speaking after meeting members of the Jewish community at Kenton United Synagogue, which was the target of an arson attack on Sunday.

The fire caused minor smoke damage to an internal room, and there were no injuries. A 17-year-old British boy pleaded guilty on Tuesday to arson not endangering life in connection with the incident.

“We have to deal with malign state actors,” Starmer said, adding that it would require legislation by the government.

A police forensic officer works inside a cordon set up near Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow, northwest London, on April 19, 2026, the scene of an overnight arson attack. (JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

“I want this country to be a place where everybody feels safe and secure. This is not just a battle for the Jewish community,” Starmer said. “It is our battle. The Britain that I want is a Britain where people can practice their religion, their faith, in safety and security.”

A string of attacks in recent weeks has left the British Jewish community on edge, with police investigating the possibility that Iran was deploying proxies to wreak havoc and stir fear.

Before last week’s synagogue arson, the Finchley Reform Synagogue was targeted in an attempted arson attack earlier this month. Four Jewish community ambulances were set on fire outside a synagogue in north London last month.

The most severe antisemitic incident in Britain last year was in October, when an attacker drove his car into people gathered outside a Manchester synagogue to mark the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur and stabbed one person to death. Another person died during the attack after being inadvertently shot by police.

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.