Amy Klobuchar meets with Jewish Democratic funders

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is trailing in her bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination, met in Washington, DC, with Jewish Democrats.

Amy Rotenberg, a crisis communications consultant, hosted the event for Klobuchar, of Minnesota. About 70 people attended, a participant said. Klobuchar discussed immigration, Israel, foreign policy and climate change.

Among those on hand was Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, a freshman Jewish congressman, liquor heir and grandson of Abigail Van Buren, the late advice columnist known as Dear Abby.

Among the 24 Democratic candidates, Klobuchar is among the closest to the mainstream pro-Israel community.

She is polling in the low single digits.