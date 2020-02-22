Anti-Semitic ‘Jew coup’ media outlet TruNews banned from YouTube for hate speech

TruNews, a fundamentalist Christian platform that regularly releases anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic videos, said on Thursday that it had been permanently banned from YouTube.

The channel was apparently removed for violating the site’s terms against hate speech. YouTube previously issued temporary bans against the channel.

TruNews’s founder, Florida pastor Rick Wiles, is known for his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. He heads the Flowing Springs Church in Vero Springs, Florida.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The outlet still broadcasts its video programs and podcasts on its website, and maintains accounts on Twitter and Facebook, where it has over 100,000 followers.

TruNews has been banned permanently from Youtube. — TruNews™ (@TruNews) February 20, 2020

In a video posted to the TruNews YouTube channel in November 2019, Wiles said that the Trump impeachment was “Jew coup,” and said that Jews will “kill millions of Christians” after they overthrow US President Donald Trump. YouTube had removed that video before banning the channel entirely.

“That’s the way the Jews work,” Wiles said. “They are deceivers. They plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda. This impeach Trump movement is a Jew coup.”

At the time, TruNews had over 185,000 subscribers on YouTube and its videos had garnered some 17 million views.

On February 14 the program claimed that “Zionists” were plotting to make all of humanity androgynous by promoting transgender rights.

Rick Wiles and his guest, Jana Ben-Nun, report that Jews are using the transgender rights movement to make all of humanity androgynous. https://t.co/aRS8NhTiZA pic.twitter.com/ULv9gzNsm0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 14, 2020

Representatives of TruNews have in the past been granted access to White House press conferences, and put questions to the president.

This reporter Trump just called on, who lobbed a softball question about his "great peace deal" in the Middle East, is from TruNews, an far-right/ultra conservative, christian media site that posts Trump-friendly "news" articles. pic.twitter.com/R0KWno6FXd — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) September 26, 2018

Last year, Trump specifically called on a representative from the site, who asked a question about the “great peace deal,” between Israel and the Palestinians.

In March, the US president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., gave an interview to TruNews at a rally, the Washington Post reported.

A spokesperson for the president’s son said the interview was unplanned, but the Trump campaign did not respond to a query from the Washington Post as to whether TruNews was granted press credentials to the event.