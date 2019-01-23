Body of Israeli woman murdered in Australia arrives in country for burial

The body of an Israeli student murdered in Australia arrived back in Israel on Wednesday for a funeral later in the day that is expected to draw thousands.

Aya Maasarwe’s body was found by passersby near a tram stop in Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne last Wednesday, hours after she was attacked on her way home.

The 21-year-old’s murder shocked Australians and sparked a huge outpouring of grief that saw thousands attend gatherings in her memory, and raised questions about the safety of women on public streets.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A 20-year-old man, Codey Herrmann, was charged with her rape and murder and remanded in custody pending another hearing on June 7.

Her father, Saeed Maasarwe, who flew to Melbourne after his daughter’s death, said he was “very surprised” and comforted by the outpouring of support, and called for more forgiveness.

“This is the message we want to send, we want to make the world more peace and more safety, and more beautiful, and more smile; and more forgive each other,” a tearful Maasarwe told reporters late Monday.

“It’s not from me, this is Aya. I talk in my voice, but this is Aya’s mind,” he said, adding that he wished people would “see the light in the dark… and not be in the dark.”

Maasarwe — who has asked local media to spell his daughter’s name “Aya” instead of “Aiia,” as stated in her passport, to reflect that she is a Palestinian of Israeli citizenship — flew back to Israel with her body.

Her family invited the public to a Muslim ceremony for her at a Melbourne mosque late Monday to thank them for their support and love.

On Saturday, friends and family of Maasarwe rallied in her home town of Baqa al-Gharbiya in northern Israel for her body to be returned for burial, as Australian authorities investigated the case.

Details of the attack have been withheld from the public by the court at the request of prosecutors as Maasarwe’s family have yet to be told, amid reports of the graphic nature of the information.

The court was told it was Herrmann’s first time in custody and he could be vulnerable due to his Aboriginal heritage and age, The Age newspaper said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.