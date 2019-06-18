California man who threatened synagogue shooting is released on bail

A San Francisco Bay Area man accused of posting anti-Semitic threats in an online chatroom and threatening to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue was released on bail, police said Tuesday.

Ross Farca, 23, of Concord, who faces several charges over accusations he wrote social media posts in which he threatened to kill Jews and police officers, was released over the weekend, the Concord, California, police department said on their Facebook page.

Farca pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. and was released after posting $125,000 bail, the East Bay Times newspaper reported.

“The comments consisted of threats against Jewish people and to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue,” police said. “He also made threats to shoot law enforcement.”

Police said they found an illegal AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, Nazi literature, camouflage clothes, a sword and high-capacity magazines in his home last Monday. Records showed that Farca legally purchased an incomplete AR-15 rifle frame earlier this year, which was later used to construct a complete weapon.

Concord police said the case was brought to their attention through an online tip and asked the public to be alert and report suspicious activity. There was no specific location specified in the threats.

“We are working closely with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Community Federation to keep those threatened apprised of any developments,” the police said.

The East Bay Times reported Farca used Steam, a popular video game platform, where his screen name “Adolf Hitler (((6 Million)))” was an apparent reference to the number of Jewish people killed during the Holocaust.

Farca reportedly wrote about being inspired by the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, calling the shooter there a “hero,” and the Poway synagogue shooting in San Diego.

“I would probably get a body count of like 30 (Jews) and then like five police officers because I would also decide to fight to the death,” court records say Farca wrote in one post.

Court records show that Farca was placed in a mental health hold in 2011 after fighting with police who had responded to a family dispute at his home. A worker at the Regional Center of East Bay, a facility that helps people with developmental disabilities, told authorities in 2015 she believed Farcia fit the profile of a school shooter.