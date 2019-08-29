Cancer research fund announces 69 new grants to Israeli scientists, institutions

The Israel Cancer Research Fund has announced 69 new grants for the research of cancer cures and treatments in the upcoming year, to be awarded to 10 Israeli institutions.

The grants, totaling $4.3 million, will be given to leading projects and researchers as well as up-and-coming scientists in the field of cancer study.

The ICRF is particularly focusing this year on immunotherapy, cancer genetics and targeted therapies, it said.

Since its founding in 1975, the ICRF, which raises money in North America for cancer research across Israeli institutions. has spent some $72 million in funding to cancer research projects in the Jewish state.

Israeli researchers are at the forefront of cancer research and have led many promising studies in recent years.

“We are honored to support the work of Israel’s brilliant scientists to enable them to carry on their life-saving work,” said ICRF international executive director Dr.

Mark Israel. “The rate of discovery in cancer research is accelerating and Israel has become a major source of innovation in the understanding and treatment of cancer.”