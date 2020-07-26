Car slams into pedestrians in Berlin, at least 7 hurt
No immediate indication of political or religious motive, say police; one of the injured reportedly trapped under car, requiring resuscitation
At least seven people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a car drove off the road and into pedestrians.
The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station, the dpa news agency reported.
Berlin’s fire department said in a Twitter update that some of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.
Police arrested the driver, telling German media there was no immediate indication of a political or religious motive.
One of the injured was trapped under the car and required resuscitation, German papers reported.
