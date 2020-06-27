Concrete slab hurled into home of 84-year-old Jewish woman near Paris

JTA — A large concrete slab was thrown through a living room window of an Jewish 84-year-old woman on Monday near Paris, France, in what an anti-racism group called a hate crime.

No one was injured in the incident in the suburb of Gagny, but it left the victim “traumatized,” the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism, or BNVCA, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

BNVCA believes the woman was singled out for attack because she has a mezuzah on the door frame of her home.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

French Jews, who represent less than one percent of the country’s total population, faced more than 41% of racist acts documented in France in 2019, according to the French Jewish community’s security service, SPCJ.

The 687 anti-Semitic acts documented in 2019 constitute a 26% increase over 2018, the SPCJ report for 2019 also said.