Cyprus court convicts UK woman of making false rape claim against Israeli teens

A Cypriot court on Monday convicted a 19-year-old British woman of falsely accusing a dozen Israeli teenagers of raping her at a beach resort in Ayia Napa earlier this year.

For the charges of fraud and filing a false complaint, the 19-year-old, whose name is barred from publication, could face up to a year in prison in addition to a 1,000 euro ($1,120) fine.

“The statements you have given were false,” the judge told the defendant in remarks translated by the court interpreter.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The British woman appeared frustrated by the delay to the sentencing, telling her lawyer: “He already made his decision! I thought we were asking for a fine.”

More than a dozen women from an association for the protection of women attended court wearing white scarves with an image of lips sewn shut printed on them.

In October, the British woman told the Famagusta district court that police had coerced her into retracting the rape claim she filed in July. She said that interrogators threatened to arrest her if she didn’t admit she had lied and that she didn’t think she would be allowed to leave the police station if she didn’t sign a confession. The woman said she was denied access to a lawyer during the eight-hour questioning and the police investigator told her that authorities had footage proving that the sex she had with the Israeli teens was consensual, though she did not show it to the complainant.

When asked by her lawyer on the stand in October whether she had been raped, the British tourist maintained that she was.

According to the Daily Mail, the lead investigator said the accused “cried rape” because she was embarrassed over being filmed having sex. During the October hearing, the court turned down prosecutors’ request to play the video, with the woman’s lawyer saying it would be dangerous for the mental health of his client.

After receiving the original rape complaint in July, Cypriot police had immediately arrested the group of Israelis, holding them for nearly two weeks until the woman recanted her claim during questioning, saying there had been consensual sexual contact with some of the suspects.

Her defense team, which claims she was pressured into changing her testimony, presented the court with text messages sent between the Israelis that it said showed the alleged rape was planned in advance.

They have said the rape allegation was not properly investigated, and have complained that there is no recording of the eight-hour interrogation that led to her signing the confession without first speaking to a lawyer.

Agencies contributed to this report.