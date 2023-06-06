Daily Briefing June 6: What’s in it for Israel if there’s a new Iran nuke deal?
Editor David Horovitz on morphing of anti-overhaul demonstrations, comedian Dan Ahdoot; diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman on Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s Morocco visit
Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.
Editor David Horovitz and diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today’s episode.
This morning, activists opposed to the proposed judicial overhaul demonstrated outside the Tel Aviv home of Opposition Leader Yair Lapid in what seems to be a new tactic. What are they asking for?
Over the weekend, New York hosted its annual Israel parade and the anti-judicial overhaul protesters were there, too. Horovitz describes some of the scenes there, as opposed to what we’ve been seeing in Jerusalem.
The US again appears receptive to restarting Iran nuclear talks, in what many are calling a “less for less deal.” What would a new deal likely involve — and how could it benefit Israel?
Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana is set to visit Morocco tomorrow in the first official visit by a Knesset speaker to the parliament of a Muslim country. Why else is it significant?
Horovitz interviewed comedian Dan Ahdoot, who is wrapping up an Israel tour with Comedy for Koby. We hear about the rising star who charmed audiences around the country.
Discussed articles include:
‘No compromise’: Anti-overhaul protesters rally outside Lapid’s home
Anti-overhaul protesters disrupt Economy Minister Barkat’s speech at NY conference
On 22nd week, anti-overhaul protests enjoy bump in turnout amid anger at police
Echoes of the Judean People’s Front: Monty Python’s in Jerusalem, and it isn’t funny
Iran unveils claimed hypersonic missile, says it is able to beat air defenses
Casting wary eye on IAEA, Israel fears US laying groundwork for new Iran deal
Knesset speaker Amir Ohana set to visit Morocco’s parliament this week
Comedy for Koby’s Dan Ahdoot: Why Falafel Phil and over-tipping hold the keys to peace
