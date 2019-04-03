Don’t miss final ToI election debate, in Tel Aviv on Thursday

The fourth and last of The Times of Israel’s series of English-language debates counting down to April 9’s elections will be held in Tel Aviv on Thursday, April 4.

Co-sponsored with the AACI, the debate will be held at Beit Daniel, 62 Bnei Dan Street, starting at 7 p.m., and moderated by ToI’s political correspondent Raoul Wootliff.

Tickets are NIS 10 at the door. Full details here.

Our previous three debates were in Netanya, Jerusalem and, most recently, on Sunday, April 1, in Beersheba.

On Tuesday, we held the last of our one-on-one interviews, with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, at Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama Hotel. This event, like all the events in our one-on-one series, was co-sponsored by the Tel Aviv International Salon & Konrad Adenaur Stiftung. Read our report here.

Previously in our one-on-one series, on February 12, we hosted Ayelet Shaked of the New Right, at a packed Hangar 11. Read our report here.

On February 21, we hosted Mossi Raz of Meretz (filling in at the last moment for party leader Tamar Zandberg, who was unsuccessfully negotiating a possible merger with Labor), at Urban Place. Read our report here.

On March 6, we hosted Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid/Blue and White before a standing-room only crowd of 500 at ZOA House. Read our report here.

On March 17, we hosted Yuli Edelstein, winner of the recent Likud party primaries and Knesset speaker. Read our report here.

We hosted Moshe Feiglin at Ichud Olam on March 23. Read our report here.

We hosted New Right co-leader Naftali Bennett at Ichud Olam on March 27. Read our report here.

And we hosted Labor chief Avi Gabbay on March 31. Read our report here.

The Times of Israel is the market leader and fastest-growing Israel news site in the English-speaking world. Founded in 2012, based in Jerusalem

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. The nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging and thought-provoking nonpartisan platform for the Tel Aviv young professional community.

AACI, the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel, is a nonprofit organization of American and Canadian Jews who have immigrated to Israel.