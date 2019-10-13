Driver killed in car bombing outside of Tel Aviv

A driver was killed outside Tel Aviv when the car he was traveling in exploded early Sunday.

The incident occurred on Route 412 near the suburb of Or Yehuda.

Police said they were investigating the apparent car bomb as a criminal matter and not terror.

The identity of the driver, who was declared dead at the scene, was not released for publication. He was in his 30s, according to authorities.

Police were also investigating a car that went up in flames following an explosion in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa early Sunday.

There were no reported injuries in that incident.

Police have worked in recent years to stem a rash of car bombings, many of which have been tied to underworld assassination attempts.