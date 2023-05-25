Dubai police arrest 8 suspects from Israel over fatal stabbing of fellow Israeli

DUBAI, Dubai United Emirates — Police in Dubai said Thursday a dispute between two families was behind the fatal assault of an Israeli man by eight other Israelis who have been arrested in the emirate.

Ghassan Shamsyeh, 33, died of wounds suffered in Wednesday’s attack in the Business Bay area of Dubai, the main tourist hub of the United Arab Emirates, according to the authorities.

The eight suspects, all of whom are in police custody, “had arrived from a European country for tourism and shopping,” Dubai police said in a statement. The suspects were arrested after attempting to flee.

They encountered Shamsyeh in a cafe which led to a “confrontation and a mutual assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.”

“The fatal assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families,” said the police statement.

Later Thursday, Dubai police released footage of the incident, as well as photos of the suspects entering the country.

#Video | Dubai Police unveils details of the arrest of eight Israelis over compatriot's death. pic.twitter.com/kuVzGKL1kV — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 25, 2023

A spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry told AFP on Wednesday that the victim had been “stabbed to death.”

Dubai Police Arrest Eight Israelis Over Compatriot's Death pic.twitter.com/Yx4MmZYLwc — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 25, 2023

Violent crimes are relatively rare in Dubai which prides itself on its safety.

The UAE has welcomed hundreds of Israeli nationals as both visitors and residents since the two countries signed a US-brokered deal establishing ties in 2020.

It was part of a series of deals with Arab countries that became known as the Abraham Accords.