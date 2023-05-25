Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Suspects were attempting to flee

Dubai police arrest 8 suspects from Israel over fatal stabbing of fellow Israeli

UAE authorities say Ghassan Shamsyeh was killed in ‘confrontation and a mutual assault’ that ‘stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families’

By AFP and ToI Staff 25 May 2023, 6:07 pmUpdated at 10:21 pm Edit
The skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa, is seen on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
The skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the world's tallest building the Burj Khalifa, is seen on May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

DUBAI, Dubai United Emirates — Police in Dubai said Thursday a dispute between two families was behind the fatal assault of an Israeli man by eight other Israelis who have been arrested in the emirate.

Ghassan Shamsyeh, 33, died of wounds suffered in Wednesday’s attack in the Business Bay area of Dubai, the main tourist hub of the United Arab Emirates, according to the authorities.

The eight suspects, all of whom are in police custody, “had arrived from a European country for tourism and shopping,” Dubai police said in a statement. The suspects were arrested after attempting to flee.

They encountered Shamsyeh in a cafe which led to a “confrontation and a mutual assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.”

“The fatal assault stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two families,” said the police statement.

Later Thursday, Dubai police released footage of the incident, as well as photos of the suspects entering the country.

A spokesman for Israel’s Foreign Ministry told AFP on Wednesday that the victim had been “stabbed to death.”

Violent crimes are relatively rare in Dubai which prides itself on its safety.

The UAE has welcomed hundreds of Israeli nationals as both visitors and residents since the two countries signed a US-brokered deal establishing ties in 2020.

It was part of a series of deals with Arab countries that became known as the Abraham Accords.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.