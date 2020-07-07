Father, son shot to death in central Israel; relative arrested

A 62-year-old man and his 27-year-old son were shot dead Tuesday in the Arab Israeli local council of Zemer, with police arresting their relative as the suspected killer.

Police and medics were called to the scene after gunshots were heard, Hebrew-language media reported.

The two men were found with gunshot wounds, and Magen David Adom (MDA) medics declared the father dead at the scene.

The son was taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in the nearby city of Hadera, where doctors eventually pronounced his death.

“I was at work when I received a call for a shooting incident,” said paramedic Fareed Abu Zakika. “A man in his 30s was lying on the road, unconscious, without a pulse and with wounds on his body. I immediately started administering life-saving treatment.

“People told me there was another victim in his 50s in a nearby backyard,” he said.

Police suspect the incident was a double homicide, and are looking into the possibility that the motive was a family feud.

The father’s brother-in-law was arrested, and neighbors have said the family has an old conflict about land ownership, the Haaretz daily reported.

The death brought to 46 the number of Arab Israelis killed since the beginning of the year, amid a recent spate of deadly incidents in Arab communities, many involving gun violence.

Recent years have seen an increase in killings and gun crime in Arab Israeli communities. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.

Only 30 percent of the alleged murders in the Arab Israeli community in 2019 — 27 out of 88 — have been solved, according to Haaretz.

Thirty-six percent of Arab Israelis have a sense of personal insecurity in the community where they live due to violence, compared to 12.8% among Jewish Israelis, according to a 2019 report by the Abraham Fund.

Baladna, a nonprofit organization, has reported that young Arab Israelis are the most likely to be killed within the community — more than half of those murdered are 18 to 34 years old.