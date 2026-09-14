Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
South Korea condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, urges immediate halt
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry condemns what it said was a Houthi attack on civilian and economic facilities in southern Saudi Arabia that injured multiple civilians, and urged the Iran-aligned group to immediately stop such attacks.
The ministry says in a statement that attacks on civilians, civilian facilities and actions that undermined free and safe navigation could not be justified under any circumstances, and expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
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