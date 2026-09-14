Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

South Korea condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, urges immediate halt

By Reuters Today, 9:19 am
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This photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency shows damage to a building after a projectile fell in Al-Tawwal, Jazan, Saudi Arabia, on the southern border with Yemen, September 12, 2026. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
This photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency shows damage to a building after a projectile fell in Al-Tawwal, Jazan, Saudi Arabia, on the southern border with Yemen, September 12, 2026. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry condemns what it said was a Houthi attack on civilian and economic facilities in southern Saudi Arabia that injured multiple civilians, and urged the Iran-aligned group to immediately stop such attacks.

The ministry says in a statement that attacks on civilians, civilian facilities and actions that undermined free and safe navigation could not be justified under any circumstances, and expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

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