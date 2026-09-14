Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
British Jewish man found dead in forest near Uman; body said to have signs of violence
The body of a British Jewish man showing signs of violence was found in a forest near Uman, Hebrew-language media reports.
Reports say the circumstances surrounding the death of the man aged around 45 and a father of seven, remain unclear.
Ukrainian authorities are reportedly examining if the man was murdered.
The victim’s body was discovered by a group of men who had gone into the forest to pray and meditate.
Uman, a pilgrimage site in Ukraine where the Hasidic sage Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried, traditionally draw masses of pilgrims around Rosh Hashanah.
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