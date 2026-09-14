British Jewish man found dead in forest near Uman; body said to have signs of violence

The body of a British Jewish man showing signs of violence was found in a forest near Uman, Hebrew-language media reports.

Reports say the circumstances surrounding the death of the man aged around 45 and a father of seven, remain unclear.

Ukrainian authorities are reportedly examining if the man was murdered.

The victim’s body was discovered by a group of men who had gone into the forest to pray and meditate.

Uman, a pilgrimage site in Ukraine where the Hasidic sage Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried, traditionally draw masses of pilgrims around Rosh Hashanah.