Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

British Jewish man found dead in forest near Uman; body said to have signs of violence

Today, 8:13 am
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The body of a British Jewish man showing signs of violence was found in a forest near Uman, Hebrew-language media reports.

Reports say the circumstances surrounding the death of the man aged around 45 and a father of seven, remain unclear.

Ukrainian authorities are reportedly examining if the man was murdered.

The victim’s body was discovered by a group of men who had gone into the forest to pray and meditate.

Uman, a pilgrimage site in Ukraine where the Hasidic sage Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is buried, traditionally draw masses of pilgrims around Rosh Hashanah.

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