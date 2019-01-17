Gaza authorities: 6 Egyptian fishermen rescued, 1 missing
search
home page

Gaza authorities: 6 Egyptian fishermen rescued, 1 missing

Amid stormy conditions in Mediterranean Sea, wreckage of boat washes ashore in central region of Palestinian enclave

By AP Today, 1:05 pm 0 Edit
A fisherman navigates rough seas along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City, April 11, 2018. (Adel Hana/AP)
A fisherman navigates rough seas along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City, April 11, 2018. (Adel Hana/AP)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Hamas authorities said they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the stormy Mediterranean Sea but one is still believed to be missing.

The Hamas media office said the rough sea washed the wreckage of their boat ashore on the Nusseirat beach in central Gaza Strip

The fishermen were taken to a Gaza hospital. Local media reports said a 48-year-old Egyptian was missing at sea.

The boat apparently was sailing off the coast of northern Sinai when it got caught up in the bad weather and heavy winter winds sweeping the region.

read more:
comments
more less