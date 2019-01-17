Gaza authorities: 6 Egyptian fishermen rescued, 1 missing

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Hamas authorities said they have rescued six Egyptian fishermen in the stormy Mediterranean Sea but one is still believed to be missing.

The Hamas media office said the rough sea washed the wreckage of their boat ashore on the Nusseirat beach in central Gaza Strip

The fishermen were taken to a Gaza hospital. Local media reports said a 48-year-old Egyptian was missing at sea.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The boat apparently was sailing off the coast of northern Sinai when it got caught up in the bad weather and heavy winter winds sweeping the region.