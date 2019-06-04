Girl, 4, dies in burning car in Bedouin village north of Jerusalem

A four-year-old girl from a Bedouin village north of Jerusalem died Tuesday after getting trapped in a burning parked car.

The girl, Aya Abu Diaa, was a resident of the Khalayleh neighborhood of the Bedouin Palestinian village of Al Jib in the West Bank.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the death. Initial findings suggested the car had been abandoned and that the girl had been playing with other children, likely with matches, causing the vehicle to burn.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and medical officials then found the girl’s body.

Paramedics also treated several of her family members who suffered panic attacks.

Last week, firefighters said the blaze which killed 3-year-old Elad Prizat was likely caused by children playing with a device their mother used to light Shabbat candles.