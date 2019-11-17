Government okays museum to tell the story of Israel’s public broadcasting

Cabinet ministers on Sunday approved the founding of a museum for the history of public broadcasting in Israel.

According to the resolution proposed by Space and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and Jerusalem Minister Ze’ev Elkin, the museum telling the story of public news and media in Israel will be built at the old Israel Radio complex in Tel Aviv.

The Tel Aviv municipality and Government Press Office will work alongside the Science Ministry to open the museum on the city’s Leonardo da Vinci Street.

The Ynet news site reported that the museum will showcase historical radio speeches of leaders as well as rare music and audio.

The museum is expected to cost NIS 12 million (approximately $3.4 million).

According to the Walla news site, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich asked during the cabinet meeting “whether the museum would contain exhibits on the work of Raviv Drucker,” referring to the Channel 13 investigative reporter whom Benjamin Netanyahu has singled out for his reports on the prime minister’s affairs.

Elkin and Akunis apparently clarified that the museum would only deal with the history of Israel’s public broadcaster.