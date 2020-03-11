Haim perform in US delis to promote new album

JTA — The sisters of the pop band Haim played their first-ever show at Canter’s, the most famous Jewish deli in Los Angeles, as kids. They were paid in matzah ball soup.

Now the Jewish siblings are famous themselves and about to release their highly-anticipated third album, “Women In Music Pt. III,” out April 24. And how will they help promote it? By getting back to their roots — and playing at Jewish delis across the country.

They announced on their Instagram page on Monday that they will be playing in delis in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. The first show took place Tuesday in New York.

“We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live,” they wrote.

Their father, Moti, was born and raised in Israel, where he was a professional soccer player. He moved to the US in 1980 after being recruited by an American team.

Their mother, Donna, is from Philadelphia. When the girls were little, their entire family performed together in a band called “Rockinhaim.” In 2007, the sisters started their own band and released their debut album, “Days are Gone,” to acclaim in 2013.