Haim releases 3rd album to acclaim, streams live show from Jewish deli

JTA — The Jewish Haim sisters released a third album of pop rock, titled “Women in Music Pt. III,” to glowing reviews.

The Wall Street Journal called the production “brilliant.” The Independent said it was “fearless and effervescent.”

And Pitchfork described it as “Intimate, multidimensional, and wide-ranging,” and “far and away their best work.”

To celebrate the release, the trio on Friday streamed a live concert from their favorite Los Angeles deli, the famed Canter’s.

The sisters had planned to perform at several delis across the country to promote the album; it’s unclear if the coronavirus has nixed that completely.

Hardcore fans will remember that Haim played its first-ever show at the deli in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles — and was paid in matzah ball soup. Talk about a return to their roots.

In an interview published Thursday in GQ that is well worth the read, the sisters describe their bat mitzvahs in detail.