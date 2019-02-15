Hezbollah releases video of deadly 2015 attack on IDF convoy

The Lebanese Hezollah terror group on Friday released new video footage from a deadly 2015 attack in which the group fired a salvo of anti-tank missiles at an IDF convoy, killing two Israeli soldiers.

The video aired by al-Mayadeen, a television station linked with Hezbollah, appears to show two anti-tank missiles being fired at an Israeli military convoy in the Mount Dov area near the Lebanon border, and two vehicles going up in flames.

Israeli analysts said the timing of the new footage appeared to be a message from Hezbollah to Israel that it has the capabilities to respond to Israel. In recent months Israel has repeatedly hit Iranian attempts to transfer advanced weapons to the group and uncovered Hezbollah’s cross border attack tunnels.

It also follows the conclusion of a massive IDF drill that simulated war with Hezbollah.

תיעוד: רגעי הפיגוע בהר דב ב-2015 חיזבאללה מפרסם תיעוד חדש מהפיגוע בהר דב ב-2015 שבו נהרגו רס"ן יוחאי קלנגל וסמ"ר דור חיים-נוני ז"ל, ונפצעו 7 חיילי צה"ל נוספים http://bit.ly/2GrNB5B Posted by ‎החדשות‎ on Friday, 15 February 2019

Cpt. Yochai Kalengel and Sgt. Dor Nini were killed in the attack on January 28, 2015, while another seven soldiers were injured.

Hezbollah said at the time the anti-tank fire was in retaliation for an airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel the week before in which at least seven people were killed, including a top commander in the terror organization and an Iranian general.

The commander killed in the attack was Jihad Mugniyeh, the son of Imad Mughniyeh, a top Hezbollah operative thought to have been killed by Israel in Damascus in 2008.

The video’s release also appeared to be timed to coincide with the February 12 anniversary of Imad Mughniyeh’s death.

Hezbollah operatives interviewed by al-Mayadeen said the attack was ordered by the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and was meant to demonstrate it had the willingness and ability to respond militarily, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news.

They said the decision to attack at Mount Dov, known to the Lebanese as Shebaa Farms, was because the Israeli territory is claimed by Lebanon. The operatives also said Hezbollah had observed the road on which the vehicles were hit for several days before attacking.

Mount Dov is a small patch of land captured by Israel from Syria in 1967. Lebanon maintains that the strip of land is a part of Lebanon, despite it having been under Syrian control from the 1950s until it was captured and later annexed as part of the Golan Heights by Israel in 1981.

The two last fought in the 2006 Second Lebanon War, which began after Hezbollah launched a deadly anti-tank missile attack on an Israeli patrol near the border.

Hezbollah has released additional footage over the years from that attack, which also included the abduction of the bodies of soldiers Ehud Goldwasser and Eldad Regev.

The 34-day war, which saw thousands of Hezbollah rockets pummeling northern towns, claimed the lives of 165 Israelis, including 44 civilians. Over 1,100 Lebanese, including both Hezbollah fighters and civilians, were killed.

Earlier this week, a number of signs mocking the IDF were placed on the border, in the latest provocative move that appeared to have been carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist group along the volatile frontier.

The signs, written in Arabic and Hebrew, referred to the recent criticism heard in Israel concerning the IDF Ground Forces’ readiness for war, or alleged lack thereof.

The signs also featured photographs of Israeli soldiers crying and a tank on fire.

They were placed along the security fence where IDF troops regularly patrol and where construction of a new concrete border wall was underway.

The construction of the new border fortifications, as well as a recent Israeli military campaign to find and destroy cross-border attack tunnels it said were dug by Hezbollah, have been at the center of tensions in recent months between Israel and Lebanon.