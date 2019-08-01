IDF vehicle comes under fire in West Bank, no injuries

Guns were fired at an Israel Defense Forces vehicle adjacent to the Burqa Junction, northeast of Ramallah, the army said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the West Bank shooting.

“IDF troops are searching the area,” the military said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The incident came at a time of relative calm in the West Bank.

Earlier Thursday, three Israeli soldiers were injured by Palestinian gunfire near the Gaza border, sparking the heaviest cross-border fighting in weeks.

On Saturday night, two Israeli children were lightly injured when the car they were in was hit by stones outside the northern West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron.