IDF: West Bank stabbing of Israeli teen and father is terror attack

The army on Saturday announced that an initial investigation found that the stabbing of two Israelis in the West Bank village of Azun earlier in the day was a terror attack.

A 17-year-old was seriously injured in the Saturday morning assault while his 60-year-old father was lightly hurt. The teen was stabbed multiple times in his upper body and the father sustained an injury to his arm.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was “working to arrest” the perpetrator. Some Hebrew media reports said that the attacker surrendered to Palestinian authorities.

The two were said to be residents of the southern Israeli city of Ofakim and were visiting a local dentist when they said were stabbed by a Palestinian in Azun.

The father told Channel 12 news that the attacker asked them if they were Jewish.

“We came to the dentist. When we left, [the attacker] asked us: Are you Jews or Arabs? We answered Jews. And I looked at his hand and saw the pocket knife,” said the father.

“For a year now I have been coming to this dentist for treatment and everything was fine. I never thought something like this would happen. The dentist helped us, he jumped on him and held him against the wall and hit him while we escaped,” the father said.

The injured father and son were brought by IDF medics to the Eliyahu border crossing and from there taken by the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for further treatment.

The teen was listed in moderate but stable condition by the hospital

Israeli military officials have warned in recent weeks of an increase in terrorist activities and violence in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the lead-up to next month’s Israeli elections.

Last month a teenage girl was killed and her father and brother were seriously injured in a terrorist bombing at a natural spring outside the central West Bank settlement of Dolev.

Rina Shnerb, 17, of Lod, was critically wounded in the attack and received treatment at the scene from civilian and military medics before being pronounced dead of her injuries. Her father Eitan, a rabbi in Lod, and brother Dvir, 19, were taken by military helicopter to a Jerusalem hospital in serious condition.

The army said an improvised explosive device was used in the attack. Police sappers determined that the bomb had been planted earlier at the spring and was triggered remotely when the family approached it.

Earlier in the month, a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into two Israeli teenage siblings, critically injuring one of them, outside the Elazar settlement in the central West Bank, just south of Jerusalem.

And prior to that, an Israeli religious seminary student, Dvir Sorek, was found stabbed to death outside the settlement of Migdal Oz. Israeli security forces tracked down the suspected killers in approximately 48 hours, arresting Palestinian cousins, Nasir Asafra, 24, and Qassem Asafra, 30, from the village of Beit Kahil in the southern West Bank.