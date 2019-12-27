In first, PTSD sufferer gets Defense Ministry citation for rehabilitation work

The Defense Ministry has for the first time awarded a post-traumatic soldier with its Citation of Rehabilitation Excellence for his work to recover as well as help others, Channel 12 news reported Friday.

Yizhar David suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following his participation in combat during the events of the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, in the early 2000s, and now works as a volunteer with other PTSD sufferers.

David is the first PTSD sufferer to receive the award, usually handed out to disabled veterans.

According to Channel 12 David is currently working on building an umbrella organization for the various NGOs that treat PTSD, and has written an autobiography about his experience.

“I’ve met many sufferers and took many paths to rehabilitation and a return to life,” David said at the award ceremony at the Dan Region headquarters of the ministry’s Department of Rehabilitation.

“I chose to go back to the Valley of Death, where there are many like myself, feeling their way through deep darkness. Many of them, like me, have built a fortified wall around themselves, and their bloodied souls are invisible to all be themselves.

“I went back mainly to tell them not to make the mistake I made. If your soul is wounded, go and talk, talk, save your own life and that of your family. Bravery, today, is to go and talk about it.”