International Hummus Day is more than a hill of beans

Start blending those garbanzo beans, because International Hummus Day arrives Monday, May 13.

The day that celebrates all things hummus was created by Ben Lang, a tech entrepreneur who got things started at a Tel Aviv hackathon seven years ago.

Lang likes to say he started Hummus Day out of a pure love for the chickpea spread, and ended up creating a holiday around a food that could bring people together throughout the world.

This year, there are free hummus plates at restaurants from Texas to Australia, workshops in Europe and, perhaps not surprisingly, not a whole lot of activity around the day here in Israel.

Of course, hummus is accessed fairly easily in these parts for any meal of the day

Lang recommends eating hummus on May 13 for breakfast, lunch or dinner, following the International Hummus Day Facebook page, and sharing on social media.