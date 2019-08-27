Internet sizzles over Melania Trump making googly eyes at Trudeau
President’s wife latest prominent personality to get lost in wilderness of dashing Canadian prime minister’s peepers

By TOI staff and AP Today, 11:59 am 0 Edit
From left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, arrive for the G-7 family photo at G-7 summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP/Andrew Harnik)
Twitter exploded this weekend during the G7 summit in France when a photograph of American First Lady Melania Trump smiling at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vent viral, sparking snarky comments about US President Donald Trump’s marriage.

In the image, captured by a photographer for the European Pressphoto Agency, Mrs. Trump appears to be looking longingly at the Canadian leader who is widely known for his boyish good looks. Trudeau is 47 years old while Mrs. Trump, a former model, is two years older. President Trump is 73.

Some users noted Trump’s history of multiple marriages and infidelity, praising the First Lady for smiling at another man.

In an apparent dig at Trump, the Kremlin-controlled media outlet Russia Today commented on the “lusty” look between Mrs. Trump and Trudeau, tweeting “Everyone should find someone who looks at them the way Melania looks at Justin #Trudeau?”

The furor over the picture comes two years after a similar image of Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, made waves on social media.

Other tweeters noted that Trudeau seems to elicit such responses from a variety of people.

A picture of Mrs. Trump kissing French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 meeting this weekend made much less of a splash on social media.

Despite her husband’s history of infidelity, Mrs.Trump has said that she loves her husband and has “much more important things to think about” than allegations he cheated on her with a porn star, a Playboy Playmate or anyone else.

During an interview with ABC last year, Mrs. Trump said that people are just spreading rumors about her marriage.

First lady Melania Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of a joint press conference with President Trump, at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip,” she said. “But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines … and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today.”

She insisted allegations of her husband’s infidelities are not a concern.

Trump, who during the 2016 presidential campaign was heard on an old “Access Hollywood” tape talking about groping and trying to have sex with women, has been accused of having multiple affairs. Porn star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal have said they had sex with him years ago.

She played down a suggestion the repeated rumors of his philandering had put a strain on their marriage.

“It is not concern and focus of mine,” she said. “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

