Iran general claims Israel, US behind deadly attack on Revolutionary Guards

The head of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has threatened to retaliate against neighboring Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates over a suicide car bombing this week that killed 27 members of the elite organization.

Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari spoke late Friday at one of two funeral ceremonies for the victims of Wednesday’s attack in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. He claimed without providing evidence that the United States and Israel ordered Saudi Arabia and the Emirates to carry out the attack, which wounded 12.

“We definitely will retaliate,” Jafari said in comments reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency Saturday.

The bombing immediately raised the possibility of Iranian retaliation against the Jaish al-Adl Sunni extremist group that claimed responsibility for the attack. It mainly operates near the Iran-Pakistan border.

Jafari also accused Pakistani security forces of supporting Jaish al-Adl.

“Pakistan’s government, who has housed these anti-revolutionaries and threats to Islam, knows where they are and they are supported by Pakistan’s security forces,” he said in remarks aired by state TV.

“If [the Pakistan government] does not punish them, we will retaliate against this anti-revolutionary force, and whatever Pakistan sees will be the consequence of its support for them,” Jafari warned.

Iran's @FarsNews_Agency reporting that more around 40 Iranian IRGC soldiers were killed and injured in an attack on their bus in Sistan Baluchistan province, South East Iran pic.twitter.com/45AAU2AqAh — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) February 13, 2019

Jaish al-Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to the jihadist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi by Tehran in 2010.

The Wednesday bombing targeted a busload of Revolutionary Guards in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.

The attack was one of the deadliest on Iranian security forces in recent years and came just days after Iran held more than a week of celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the US-backed shah.

Jafari’s comments came ahead of a two-day visit by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan, which is set to begin on Sunday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has linked the perpetrators of the attack to “the spying agencies of some regional and trans-regional countries.”