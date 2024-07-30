Iran’s new president sworn in at parliament as heads of Hamas, Islamic Jihad look on

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in before parliament on Tuesday as the Islamic Republic’s ninth president at a ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries, including officials from terror groups Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and the Houthis.

Pezeshkian, considered by some to be a reformist, won a runoff race against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili on July 5 to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Tuesday’s ceremony came two days after Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian and gave the 69-year-old heart surgeon presidential powers.

“I, as the president, in front of the Holy Quran and the people of Iran, swear to almighty God to be the guardian of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system and the constitution of the country,” Pezeshkian said at the ceremony which was broadcast live on state TV.

Pezeshkian, who is expected to unveil his government within two weeks, had secured more than 16 million votes during the runoff, or about 54 percent of the roughly 30 million ballots cast.

Tuesday’s ceremony was attended by senior officials from several countries including Armenia, Tajikistan, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Cuba and Brazil. European Union envoy Enrique Mora was also present.

Regional Iran-backed allies were also in attendance, namely Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the head of the Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah. Lebanon’s Hezbollah was represented by the terror group’s deputy secretary general Naim Qassem while Yemen’s Houthi rebels sent spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam.

Haniyeh and Nakhalah, whose terror groups have been fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s October 7 onslaught against Israel, met earlier in the day with Khamenei and Pezeshkian.

“Supporting the cause of the oppressed Palestinian nation will continue with strength, and no factor can disrupt our will in this direction,” said Pezeshkian in a statement on Monday.

Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony came amid concerns of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah following a rocket attack from Lebanon on Saturday on the Golan Heights, which killed 12 children playing on a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave a speech lambasting what he called Israel’s “crimes” in Gaza. Some Iranians present in parliament chanted: “Death to Israel, Death to America.”

On Monday, Pezeshkian warned Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying such an act would have “heavy consequences.” Since his election, Iran’s new president has reaffirmed support for the so-called “axis of resistance,” Tehran-aligned terror groups such as Hezbollah and the Houthis that support Hamas against arch-foe Israel.

Pezeshkian was the only candidate representing Iran’s reformist camp allowed to stand in Iran’s presidential election, for which all contenders were approved by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council.

During his campaign, the former health minister had vowed to try and revive a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which collapsed in 2018 after the United States unilaterally withdrew from agreement. The deal had given Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear activity.

Pezeshkian has recently called for “constructive relations” with European countries, even though he accused them of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of renewed US sanctions.