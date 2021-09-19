Iran’s supreme leader appoints new chief for country’s air force

Iran’s top leader has appointed a pilot of Russian fighter jets to command the nation’s air force, state television reported Sunday.

It said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s choice for the role is Air Force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi.

Vahedi, 56, trained on a simulator for a Sukhoi-24, a Russian fighter jet, from 2000 to 2001. He has worked as the acting commander of the air force since 2018.

As commander, Vahedi succeeds F-14 Tomcat pilot Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The country’s air force has both Russian and American-made made jet fighters in service.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The change is part of a routine replacement of army commanders.

Last month, Khamenei appointed a new chief for the country’s navy.