Iran’s supreme leader appoints new chief for country’s air force

Iran’s top leader has appointed a pilot of Russian fighter jets to command the nation’s air force, state television reported Sunday.
It said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s choice for the role is Air Force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi.
Vahedi, 56, trained on a simulator for a Sukhoi-24, a Russian fighter jet, from 2000 to 2001. He has worked as the acting commander of the air force since 2018.
As commander, Vahedi succeeds F-14 Tomcat pilot Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh.
The country’s air force has both Russian and American-made made jet fighters in service.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
The change is part of a routine replacement of army commanders.
Last month, Khamenei appointed a new chief for the country’s navy.
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments